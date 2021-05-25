Lead shot: where are we now?

There's still some concern about using lead alternatives in some shotguns. Credit: Nick Ridley Nick Ridley Photography

A year on from the shooting industry’s voluntary move away from using lead shot, James Swyer (GWCT) reflects on the progress made so far

Of the 180 pheasants dissected as part of the ERI study, 179 had been killed using lead ammunition. Credit: Nick Ridley Of the 180 pheasants dissected as part of the ERI study, 179 had been killed using lead ammunition. Credit: Nick Ridley

With all that’s happened in the past 12 months, it’s easy to forget that this February we passed the first anniversary of the joint statement on moving away from using lead in shotguns to shoot game. Of late, there has been a huge focus on how the sporting community reacted to the announcement. In response, the nine organisations involved issued another joint statement. In this, we highlighted the significant number of people who have embraced technological developments in ammunition and the arrival of new, effective, field-tested products in the marketplace.

In addition to this, the Environmental Research Institute (ERI) published a report to judge how effectively the sporting community has reduced the use of lead in the past year. As you might have seen reported in newspapers and on TV, of the 180 pheasants they dissected, 179 had been killed using lead ammunition.

In its conclusion, the paper’s seven authors note that “some UK shooting and rural organisations have begun to implement educational activities” and they highlight the work of the GWCT, along with other organisations. Importantly, they highlight a GWCT survey, in which the majority (53%) of those polled said it was time to move away from lead shot. We are keen to understand how attitudes to lead shot are changing, so please complete this quick survey, if you haven’t done so already.

The report also highlighted three talks aired at our GAME 2020 conference, which have been viewed a combined 6,800 times on YouTube. We decided to make these talks freely available to the public to improve awareness and provide accessible expert information on the topic. The most popular was an important insight from John Gregson of Waitrose who explained the retailer’s stance on lead shot. There has also been considerable interest in the views of Niels Kanstrup on life without lead shot in Denmark, as well as Simon West’s talk examining the ballistics of lead and steel.

For us to raise awareness, we need to understand the intentions of those who have the real power to make a change: those buying the ammunition. If you can, please complete our short, anonymous survey at www.gwct.org.uk/leadsurvey. It takes less than a minute, and your answers will help inform this hotly debated topic.

We have already received 2,000 responses, which have told us a lot. But every additional response will help us to create an accurate picture of the current situation. It’s clear that, as the latest joint statement suggests, the pandemic has had a real impact on the opportunity to try alternatives. Some of you have also raised concerns about the availability, lethality and performance of steel and other alternatives, plus whether your gun can handle using them. It is clear that more information is needed and that there is work to be done on understanding the intricacies of all of these situations. Please do spare a moment to give us your views.